Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading Down 4.8%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.30). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.42).

Maintel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.03. The company has a market cap of £28.72 million and a PE ratio of 5,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86.

Maintel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.