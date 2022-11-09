Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 27098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1,131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

