Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of MGA opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Magna International by 177.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 784.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Magna International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

