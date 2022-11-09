Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

