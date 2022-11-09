Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in AutoZone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in AutoZone by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

Shares of AZO traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,503.04. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,585. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

