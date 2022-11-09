Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $257,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in APA by 954.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 6,220.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 889,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 72,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

