Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.3 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.70. 142,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

