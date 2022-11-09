Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

APA Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 72,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

