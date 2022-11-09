Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.