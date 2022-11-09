Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

