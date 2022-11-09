Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $202,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.70. 14,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

