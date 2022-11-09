Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, reaching $484.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.71. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

