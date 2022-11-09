Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 586 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $598.19. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $606.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

