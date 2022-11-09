Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 82.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.