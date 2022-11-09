Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $57.68.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
