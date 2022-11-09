Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $34,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.