Lumi Credits One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,478.00 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,478.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

