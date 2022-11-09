Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSHIF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 1.05.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

PSHIF traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.45. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,929. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of 0.28 and a twelve month high of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.50.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

