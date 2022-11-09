Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Purchases A$100,000.00 in Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Rating) insider Michael Ye bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($64,935.06).

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Michael Ye bought 45,597 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,282.98 ($2,131.81).

Love Group Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

About Love Group Global

Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Oceania, Asia, and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; and member events, as well as operates lounge business.

