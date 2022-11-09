LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.89 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00547357 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.28510938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

