Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 945433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,839,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 686,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $5,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

