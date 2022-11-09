Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 440.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,403. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

