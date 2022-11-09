Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.80 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $89.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

