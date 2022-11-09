Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LKQ by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in LKQ by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in LKQ by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

