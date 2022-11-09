Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 475 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.70. 31,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.