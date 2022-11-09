Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 414 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 11.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 230.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 10,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,292. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

