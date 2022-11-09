Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 313 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 234,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PayPal by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 902,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 449,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 242,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

