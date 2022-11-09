Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 215 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.44. 4,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

