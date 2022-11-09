Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

