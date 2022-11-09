Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,367,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 112,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

