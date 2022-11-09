Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.51. 9,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,875. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

