Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $415.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,846. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.02 and a 200-day moving average of $407.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

