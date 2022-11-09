Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,283. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

