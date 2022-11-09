Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 14,090 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

