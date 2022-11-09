LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 120,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $704,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 211.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.