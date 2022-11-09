Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $76.99 million during the quarter.
Shares of LIZI opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19.
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
