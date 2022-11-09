Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $76.99 million during the quarter.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi Price Performance

Shares of LIZI opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi

About Lizhi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.