LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Head to Head Contrast

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 4 4 0 2.50 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. LiveWire Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Harley-Davidson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

87.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 13.29% 27.44% 6.29% LiveWire Group N/A -21.54% 2.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harley-Davidson and LiveWire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.34 billion 1.22 $650.02 million $4.83 9.24 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

