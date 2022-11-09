LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,154.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,106 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $25,888,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

