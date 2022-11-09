Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 101,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,801. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

