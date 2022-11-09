Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $53.94 or 0.00317962 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.86 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021672 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004222 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017765 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,575,031 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
