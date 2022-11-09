Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.73 million and $499.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,910,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,866,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00245331 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $404.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

