Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.73 million and $499.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,910,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,866,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00245331 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $404.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
