Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $190.77 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $190.77 million and approximately $57,490.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 184,290,516 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

