Linear Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Linear has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

