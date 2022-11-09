Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,243,000 after buying an additional 784,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.28. 142,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

