Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in CGI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

