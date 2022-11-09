Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 79,311 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,311 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 4.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 223,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,607. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

