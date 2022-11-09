Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 46,938 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 9.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $84,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

