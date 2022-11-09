Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 4,418 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,341,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 435,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company has a market cap of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

