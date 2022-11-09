Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,870 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $46,483,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 90,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,736. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

