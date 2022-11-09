Lincluden Management Ltd. Invests $2 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 24,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,090. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

