Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

SUI traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

